Yadah to unveil Khama Billiat 

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE Premier Soccer League side Yadah FC will on Thursday reveal their marquee signing, former national team attacker Khama Billiat, at their Heart Stadium in Harare.

Billiat is set to become the highest paid player in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after signing a lucrative deal with the Miracle Boys.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star will reportedly earn a staggering US$5 000 per month.

Billiat, who was heavily linked with Dynamos, opted to sign for Yadah after the prophet Walter Magaya owned club offered an attractive deal.

Yadah, who survived relegation on the last day of the 2023 season, are also understood to have splashed US$20 000 in signing-on fees for Billiat, who is a free agent.

The Yadah officials and sponsors were at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Tuesday night to welcome Billiat, before the player put pen to paper at the Prophetic Healing Deliverance Ministries (PHD)- owned club on Wednesday morning.

Yadah will unveil its players including Billat for the 2024 season according to a poster on its social media page on February 29 from 2PM.

Entry is free to the venue.