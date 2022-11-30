Yanos Festival goes to the hood

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IN recent times, the Amapiano genre has taken over and has been a constant fixture where merrymaking is the order of the day.

It is against this background that event curators Group Therapy and Nu-Age have traded The Venue With A Twist for The Krugers Chillspot in Pumula South for a kasi experience this Saturday.

The Amapiano Festival will for the first time be held in the hood under the theme, “Ekasi Experience”. The event will also be powered by Team VW and Team BMW.

In an interview, Group Therapy managing director Vuyisile Ndlovu said the need to take the event to the hood necessitated the change of venue.

“We’ve been doing the Yanos Fest for quite a while now at Killarney, but we believe in inclusivity so what better way to do it than taking it to the hood? We want everyone to enjoy the experience. The vibe will be the same,” he said.

The line-up of DJs will include Wellyonz, Liz, Mufali, FFF Molfy, Rhaftoe and Mlungu Omnyama.

Group Therapy will wrap up the year with a few gigs including a Street Hood Festival on Christmas Eve, Urban Street Wear, Groovers and Chillers. The seventh Yanos Fest will be held at its usual venue, The Venue With A Twist on New Year’s Eve.

