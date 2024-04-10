Nyathi calls for revival of youth centres, Zimbabwe’s cultural heart

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Renowned dub poet Albert Nyathi is advocating for the revival of youth centres across Zimbabwe, emphasising their pivotal role as nurturing grounds for emerging talent.

Youth centres serve as vital hubs for fostering cultural expression and societal cohesion. They provide platforms for individuals to explore their identities and deepen their understanding of various cultures, while also encouraging participatory and creative experiences.

During the late 1960s and 1970s, as the liberation struggle intensified, a significant initiative was undertaken by the white settler leadership to establish arts centres, commonly referred to as youth clubs. These clubs served as pivotal platforms, where children were instructed in both sports and arts disciplines.

In Bulawayo, several youth centres were renowned for their cultural and recreational activities, including the Indlovu Youth Club in Tshabalala, Luveve Youth Centre in Luveve, Tshaka Youth Centre in Makokoba, Iminyela Youth Centre at Number 6, Lobengula Youth Centre in Old Lobengula, and Magwegwe Youth Centre in Magwegwe. In the capital city, Harare, notable youth centres included the Amai Musodzi Hall, C.J. Hall and Stodart Hall. Additionally, Norton boasted of Ngoni Hall.

In the realm of music, Zimbabwe boasted a wealth of talent nurtured through these youth centres, including iconic figures such as Lovemore Majaivana, Dorothy Masuka, Don Gumbo, Black Umfolosi, and Oliver Mtukudzi, among others. Similarly, in the sporting arena, the centres contributed to the emergence of notable athletes like Langton “Schoolboy” Tinago in boxing, Artwell Mandaza in athletics, and the Chieza Family from Mhangura in football. Additionally, the music scene witnessed the rise of luminaries like Safirio Madzikatire and Susan Chenjerai, further underscoring the pivotal role of youth centres in shaping Zimbabwe’s cultural landscape.

Reflecting on the history of youth centres in Zimbabwe, Nyathi underscored their pivotal role in shaping the nation’s artistic landscape.

He said during the tumultuous years of the independence struggle, these centres emerged as bastions of talent development, nurturing luminaries in music and sports.

“We have individuals like Ebba Chitambo, who consistently shared with me how youth centres played a pivotal role in their recognition. Figures such as Majaivana, Dorothy Masuka, and Don Gumbo, among others, owe much of their creative advancement to the opportunities provided by these centres,” remarked Nyathi.

However, he expressed concern over the current state of these centres, many of which have fallen into a state of disrepair or neglect.

“As an artist, my primary focus lies within the realm of creative expression. It concerns me greatly that we lack viable spaces conducive for nurturing creativity. During my formative years, youth centres like Iminyela and Inyathi were instrumental hubs, where youthful creativity flourished.

“Youths require environments that facilitate the exploration of their creative talents, be it in the arts or sports. I recall my own experiences at Inyathi Youth Centre, I practiced karate, while visits to Iminyela introduced me to peers engaged in football like Barry Daka, and boxing like Schoolboy,” he remarked.

He emphasised the urgent need to rejuvenate these spaces to their former glory, providing a conducive environment for nurturing creativity and talent among the youth. Highlighting the broader societal impact of youth centres, Nyathi underscored their role in combating social ills such as drug abuse.

“The prevalence of drug abuse in our society today is, unfortunately, a consequence of the shrinking of creative spaces. Many of these places, once vibrant youth centres, now lie in disrepair across the country. I firmly believe that reviving youth centres is essential. They have historically played a significant role in nurturing talent and fostering creativity.

“Without these centres, we wouldn’t have witnessed the emergence of the brilliant artistes whom we now regard as legendary.

Personally, I am approached daily by young people from various corners of the country seeking mentorship and guidance. This underscores the urgency and importance of revitalising youth centres and it is why I am deeply passionate about this cause.”

Nyathi, who is the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) chairperson, revealed ongoing efforts by organisations like Zimura to establish centres of excellence in creativity across the country.

“Fortunately, we have organisations like Zimura that are dedicated to establishing centres of excellence in creativity. We’re grateful to the City of Bulawayo for providing us with land to build a centre where individuals can learn acting, dancing and playing musical instruments,” remarked Nyathi.

Considering the documented impact of arts and culture on various facets of society, the significance of youth centres as cultural institutions cannot be overstated. These centres play a pivotal role in scouting, nurturing and sustaining creativity from its nascent stages, spanning diverse artistic disciplines such as visual arts, music, literature and sports. — @mthabisi_mthire