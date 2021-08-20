YIT launches awards for youths

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Youth for Innovation trust in conjunction with Action Aid, Activista will honour outstanding youths at the Youth Governance Heroes Awards.

The ceremony is one of the events meant to celebrate achievers in the month of August, touted as the heroes month.

The awards will see youths being nominated in four categories, the artist, media practitioner, local councillor, and activist.

The public has been called to nominate themselves or a young leader who has shone in the named categories.

The deadline for nomination has been set for August 20 and the awards ceremony pencilled for August 27.

Due to Covid 19, the awards will be held virtually.

Youth for innovation Trust, Director Thando Gwinji said the awards are based on solutions that have worked for Bulawayo local government.

“The awards are created to shine the spotlight on local governance solutions that have worked so that we can learn from them and build up from the working solutions that can improve local governance in Bulawayo. They are only open to Bulawayo residents from the four categories. They are to make sure that people are not just motivated but also to know the solutions that are out there and not gaining momentum.

“The awards will be held on August 27 in commemoration of the heroes month, we recently commemorated and celebrated the national heroes and we feel the need to celebrate our local and youthful heroes who are working day in day out to make Bulawayo,” she said.

Gwinji added that citizens should also learn from the solutions offered in governance.

“The nomination and winning criteria have more to do with solutions in the society and a group of Bulawayo residents will sit down and reveal solutions that have had an impact on Bulawayo and the ones that are innovative and need to learn from,” she said.

Recently Action Aid and Activista joined the world in the commemoration of the International youth day which ran under the theme “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health.”[email protected]_mthire