Dlala ntethe: Let kids be, Sikhosana sings on new track

Last year’s Bulawayo Arts Awards (Baa) best newcomer, maskandi artiste Clopas Sikhosana has definitely set his eyes on claiming more awards following the release of the joyful Ntethe track that was accompanied by visuals yesterday.

Humble Sikhosana rose to stardom last year after a video clip of him performing a witty song on the effects of coronavirus in the rural areas went viral on social media. His BAA win was a cherry on top after the artiste who hails from Nkayi successfully recorded his debut album.

Now, he is likely to charm many with his Ntethe song that is mainly for youngsters as it is all about encouraging them to play.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the Isomiso hit-maker who is in the City of Kings and Queens working on his second album.

He said the Ntethe single that is his forthcoming album’s title is aimed at youngsters whom he calls ontethe. As the country is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, Sikhosana said life has generally become unbearable for many due to the unending lockdowns. Most affected are children who can no longer go out to play with their peers like they were used to as most parents are keeping them on lockdown as per government restrictions.

“I’ve released the single track, Ntethe after the success of my first album Isomiso. This is a dance song that’s dedicated to all the kids as they’re my pillar of strength as a father and uncle. In these stressful times, kids must not stop being kids. We should let them dance and enjoy their childhood as kids are known for enjoying a lot,” said Sikhosana.

“The track was recorded at Rockup studios and engineered by Nash and Madlela Skhobokhobo and his team.”

On the video that will definitely cheer people up, a jolly Sikhosana is seen playing with kids. Known for his “Ngizokulimaza ngebeat” tagline, Sikhosana also takes the opportunity to dance for the kids who cheer him on.

The Ntethe album, Sikhosana said will have six songs.

“It’ll have six tracks and will take people on a journey of the rural folk with the focus mostly being on their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic era. I intend to raise the bar higher with this album and go bigger, not only in Zimbabwe but regionally and internationally,” said Sikhosana while hinting that the album will have collaborations.

The fast-rising artiste went on to thank Madlela for making his dream of recording an album a reality and pushing to ensure that his brand is known by many. Following the video clip that went viral in May last year, Madlela and his team travelled to Nkayi to look for Sikhosana with the plan being to bring him to Bulawayo to record his music. The mission was a resounding success if the events that occurred after are anything to go by. Sikhosana, upon arriving in Bulawayo, was treated like a star that he rightfully is, getting free outfits, photoshoots and free studio sessions all in support of his music career.

A year later, Sikhosana commands a strong following on social media with people consistently supporting his music career.

“I salute Madlela for identifying me. He’s the one who came up with the concept of the Ntethe song and video and I’m hoping people will enjoy it as much as I did working on it. The video was produced by Rasquesity of Kaitse films,” said Skhosana.

Commenting on the Ntethe visuals on YouTube, one Praise Ndlovu said: “This video has made me smile. It’s full of such joy and it’s good to see children being this happy.”

"I like this original, clean and vibrant production. Keep it up guys," commented Brucik Lungovich with most generally saying they like the positive energy that Sikhosana brings.