Young woman for self-care, self-love seminar

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

YOUNG women will be hosted for a self-love and self-care Indaba in Bulawayo that will look at mental health, HIV education, reproductive health and issues surrounding date rape.

The Indaba will take place at Harvest House along Fife Street in Bulawayo on Africa Day.

Dubbed the Phenomenal Young Women’s Self-love and Self-care Indaba, it will cater for tertiary students between the ages of 18 and 28.

This will be the second Indaba after the one was hosted last month at a local hotel.

The CEO of the Indaba/Seminar Mrs. Nomvelo Sibanda said: “The whole idea of this Indaba seminar is to have every woman who is going to attend understand the real meaning of self-love and self-care. Self-love is not all about having a new hairstyle, nails, and all those bling but is all about being healthy mentally, making choices wisely, and as well as knowing who you are.”

Mrs Sibanda added that the Indaba is a safe haven for young women to gather and talk about how to solve all the problems faced on a daily basis.

“It is incredibly beneficial for young ladies to gather together and be able to remind one another of how to live their lives and how they are expected to behave,” said Mrs Sibanda.

She urged young ladies to attend in numbers to get answers to all the questions they have patterning the issues of mental health, date rape, HIV and prep, and as well as contraception.