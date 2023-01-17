Youth empowerment group on engagement drive

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

AN economic empowerment organization – My Youth Vote for Economic Development (MYV4ED) is engaging financial institutions and various stakeholders to map strategies for youth participation in economic activities.

The engagements are in preparation for the organization’s launch.

In an interview in Bulawayo yesterday, MYV4ED national coordinator Mr. Thabani Moyo said the forum seeks among other things to assist vulnerable groups, including women and people living with disability to access critical equipment needed for their projects.

Through identifying different economic drivers in the country, Mr. Moyo said, MYV4ED will be working with youths in every sector including farming, mining, and manufacturing

“We have started our engagements with stakeholders who include banks, relevant ministries, and youths to get ideas which can assist us before we launch the forum,” said Mr Moyo.

“The movement is there to make sure that youths participate in economic and political activities.”

He said MYV4ED is not there to finance the youth but is an avenue to bridge the gap between youths and financial institutions.

Youths would be able to access various equipment through leasing from the organization.

“MYV4ED is not here to compete with anyone but we are seeking collaboration. We are happy that today’s meeting managed to bring critical organizations together.”

Representatives from the National Railways of Zimbabwe, Empower Bank, Women’s Micro-Finance Bank, Agri-Bank and officials from various government ministries attended. @SikhulekelaniM1