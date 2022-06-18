Zanu PF Matabeleland South women’s league vice chair dies

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

ZANU-PF Matabeleland South Women’s League vice chairlady Evelyn Mpofu has died.

The late Cde Mpofu collapsed on Friday evening near her home in Esigodini.

She held various positions within the youth structure from provincial to national level before being elected vice chairlady.

Matabeleland South Women’s League chairlady, Cde Sindisiwe Nleya said Cde Mpofu’s death is a huge blow to the league and party.

“I learnt with shock about the passing of Cde Evelyn Mpofu. She was a very dedicated member of the party and she served the league well. She received training under the national youth service which is a clear indication of her patriotism and dedication. She also held various posts under the youth structure,” she said.

Mourners are gathered at her home in Esigodini

