Zanu-PF Midlands province endorses ED for President

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

IN a show of confidence and trust in President Mnangagwa’s leadership, Zanu-PF Midlands province has unanimously endorsed and reaffirmed that he is the party’s sole presidential candidate for 2023 harmonised elections.

The resolution was made at the provincial inter-district meeting that was held at the Zanu-PF Winery convention centre in Gweru over the weekend.

The resolution was made ahead of the 7th Zanu-PF National Congress that begins tomorrow in Harare.

In attendance were members from the Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC), District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) structures, National Consultative Assembly (NCA) members, central committee members, party MPs and councillors.

The provincial structures which included the Women’s League, Youth league, War Veterans League unanimously endorsed and reaffirmed President Mnangagwa as the party’s First Secretary and President.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Cde Larry Mavima presented the resolutions to provincial delegates ahead of the National Congress to be held this week.

He said the Midlands province unanimously nominated President Mnangagwa as the sole candidate for the post of President and First Secretary of the party.

“The Midlands province reaffirms its unwavering support for His Excellency the President and First Secretary of the party, Zanu-PF Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as the sole presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised election. This is a show of confidence and trust in President Mnangagwa’s leadership,” said Cde Mavima.

Cde Mavima who is also the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution said the province also resolved that war veterans,’ women and the youths be allocated a quota to get land.

Central Committee Member Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said President Mnangagwa, who is the ruling party’s First Secretary, is leading the country towards the attainment of Vision 2030, which seeks to create an upper middle-income economy.

Since coming to power in November 2017, the President has initiated a number of reforms to guarantee civil liberties and transform the economy.

A number of massive infrastructure projects such as the Lake–Gwayi Shangani are underway to transform people’s livelihoods.