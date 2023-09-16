Zanu-PF popularity is growing: President

Joseph Madzimure, Harare Bureau

ZANU-PF’s recent victory in the harmonised elections is testimony to the revolutionary party’s growing popularity across the country as it continues to lead in developing the nation, leaving no one and no place behind, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President, who turned 81 yesterday, was greeted with song and congratulatory messages from Politburo and party staff members when he arrived at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare to attend the 371st session of the Politburo, which is the first meeting following the country’s harmonised polls.

“The resounding victory of our revolutionary party is an indisputable reflection of the will of the people of Zimbabwe.

Our colossal Zanu-PF party delivered tangible and life transforming programmes and projects. We are the party with a clear vision for the future that will see more enjoying a higher quality of life. As such, our people gave our party yet another five-year mandate to lead our country.

“We emphatically won the elections together as one united party. Let us celebrate this victory cell by cell, village by village, district by district right up to the provincial and national level “ President Mnangagwa told party staff members.

He said the party will not be distracted from delivering its mandate by noises from detractors.

“We have just concluded our general elections which we have resoundingly won. This time around when we had our general elections it was peaceful, before, during and after the elections, so we are grateful to our people from across the country,” said the President.

“We had massive attendances at our rallies, this has never happened before, we are getting stronger and stronger as Zanu-PF and our detractors are getting angrier and angrier. I enjoy when our detractors are getting angry, if they attack me or Zanu-PF then I know we are doing the right thing. If your enemies praise you then you are doing something wrong”.

Government, he said, will focus on delivering to the masses.

“As you are aware, I have appointed Cabinet Ministers with the expectation that under the Zanu-PF leadership, Zimbabwe’s modernisation and industrialisation will be accelerated. Our resolve to ensure broad-based development that leaves no one and no place behind must be scaled up through the implementation of life-transforming projects and programmes,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said more work lies ahead to fulfil the wishes and aspirations of the generality of Zimbabweans.

“Elections are behind us, hence our focus should now shift to consolidating the gains we have realised so far. The scaling up of the implementation of the party’s pro-people and development-oriented resolutions is now our top priority”.

President Mnangagwa added that Zanu-PF will never allow the denigration of the country’s constitutional institutions and processes.

“Lessons and experiences of our national elections have exposed the machinations of our erstwhile forces, including funding the regime change agenda. Zimbabwe, under Zanu-PF, will remain an independent and sovereign nation”.

President Mnangagwa said he will be leaving for the United Nations General Assembly next week where he will vigorously defend Zimbabwe’s position.

“Currently the UNGA is sitting and I will be leaving Zimbabwe on Monday leading my delegation. We shall speak our mind at the Assembly. Wherever we are we should speak our mind. We must please ourselves,” he said.

During the Politburo meeting, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the late national hero, Cde Joshua Teke Malinga, who was buried at the National Heroes Acre yesterday.

President Mnangagwa also hailed the party leadership and structures from all levels for the successful election campaign programme.

Additionally, he congratulated Mashonaland Central province for the outstanding performance during the just-ended harmonised elections where it swept all the National Assembly constituencies including in urban areas.

President Mnangagwa said focus must now shift to Makoni District Ward 33 and Gutu West constituency where by-elections will be held soon.

Last night, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa hosted a birthday dinner for President Mnangagwa that was attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, senior Government officials, members of the First family, friends and relatives.