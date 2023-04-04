Zanu-PF primaries: Cheats, drug lords disqualified

Joseph Madzimure, Harare Bureau

VIOLENCE mongers, drug lords, and shoddy characters were disqualified from standing for the ruling party in the forthcoming elections as Zanu-PF maintains high ethical standards with rerun polls set to be held in some constituencies, the party announced yesterday.

This comes as the ruling party has set the democratic bar high as it walks democracy and prepares for the 2023 harmonised elections with a winning team.

Last night after a Politburo meeting, that was chaired by President Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha and the party Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Chris Mutsvangwa released names of winners from Bulawayo, Harare, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland North and Manicaland provinces. Notably, there will be reruns in Harare’s Churu and Mbare constituencies, where elections were affected by violence.

On Manicaland, Cde Mutsvangwa said apart from the issues of violence which triggered reruns in some parts of Harare, the party also considered ethics. “It is in this context that in Chipinge South, Dambudzo Robert was disqualified and the reason is he allegedly owns a factory at his home and it is one of the biggest brewers of tumbwa, mutoriro (illicit ales).

“You will recall that recently, the Politburo had a long discussion on illegal drugs, this is a menace that the country is facing, this candidate was alleged to be involved in drugs and we are saying we will not accept a person who has a nefarious means of making a living,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He said the disqualification of Cde Robert paves way for Cde Enoch Porusingazi, the current MP who had come second in the primaries.

In Mutare South, Cde Godfrey Harawa was disqualified because there was ample evidence that the ballots were tampered with.

“The party established who benefited from that and the law of urgency led to his disqualification. The tempering was very material to the outcome of the elections. In similar vein, there is a candidate called Moses Moyona. He became a candidate in Makoni West against Hon Jenfan Muswere.

“We tried to follow the paperwork of this candidate, where he was working before he became an MP for Manicaland, he was moving from Mat North, the paperwork doesn’t fit. Some of the paperwork was written at the height of Covid-19 when the party was not meeting, so how he transferred makes us doubt his credentials. The system has flushed him out and he is no longer a candidate, Cde Muswere will represent the party.”

On Mashonaland Central, Cde Mutsvangwa said the province had no serious infractions to warrant disqualifications or reruns, adding that the province showed it remains the bastion of the revolutionary party. He singled out sons of war veterans and young women in general who are standing up and winning elections free and fair showing the organic nature of Zanu-PF. “The President has said we are leaving no one behind and that is why you are seeing people like Nicholas Goche and Lazarus Dokora. We are always as Zanu-PF accommodating each other,” he said.

In Bulawayo Central constituency, Cde Tendai Charuka who was battling it out with Cdes Ernest Shora and Liberty Nyathi will represent the party in the harmonised elections while in Bulawayo North Cde Nkosana Mkandla won.

The incumbent legislator for Bulawayo South constituency Cde Rajeshkumar Indukant Modi is uncontested, and so is Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in Cowdray Park constituency.

In the Entumbane-Njube constituency, the party will be represented by Cde Linda Chinamano, while Cde Brian Samuriwo won in the Emankandeni-Luveve constituency.

In Lobengula-Magwegwe Cde Butholezwe Ndlovu emerged victorious against Cdes Juliet Sibanda, Enoch Madzimure, and Godwin Mugomba.

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi will be represented by Cde Admire Masikati while Cde Tavengwa Zidya will represent the party in Nketa constituency.

Nkulumane constituency will be represented by Cde Freedom Murechu. In the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency Cde Cecilia Verenga won against Cdes Joseph Tshuma and Tapiwa Moyo. In Pumula constituency, the party will be represented by Cde Phumulani Nsingo.

Candidates who sailed through for senatorial positions in Bulawayo are Cdes Ntombikayise Ndlovu, Fidelia Maphosa, Esnath Moyo, Anna Moyo, Rtd Colonel Tshinga Dube, Alderman Abednico Nyathi, Alderman David Ndlovu , Elifasi Mashava, Isaac Chiponda, Eng Mlungisi Moyo, and Shadreck Mhlava

On the women’s Quota, Cdes Eulis Nhowedza, Molina Dube, Thlolakele Ndlovu, Rejoice Sibanda, Tariraishe, Ndlovu, Tambudzai Chinyenye, Sibongile Sibanda, Judith Ncube, and Caroline Sibanda sailed through.