Zebra Revolution Already Preparing For Next Season

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

ZIFA Bulawayo Province Division Two champions are already preparing for next season, despite winning the league and securing promotion last month, Mkhokheli Dube’s men have not stopped training.

They were promoted after a tense title race with Chicken Inn, a side which also got promoted and they are still continuing with their training, they’ve also played a couple of friendly matches in preparation for next year. Vice-captain Admire Mchawarira said the team is preparing for next year and everyone is happy.

“We are a group of happy people that makes it easy for us to thrive as a team. We understand the coaches plan and what he wants to achieve with the team, we also want to achieve something as players therefore it is a good thing that we still train and prepare, we cannot wait for next season,” said Mchawarira.

The team will break for the festival season break and will immediately return to train in preparation for next year’s Southern Region Division One season.