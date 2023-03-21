Zec on voting requirements

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has announced requirements for registered voters to cast their ballots in the 2023 harmonised elections.

In a statement on 21 March, Zec acting chief elections officer Mrs Jane Chigidji said members of the public should produce national identity cards when going to vote or a Zimbabwean passport as well as proof of residence.

“Please note that the category of persons whose national IDs are inscribed “ALIEN” eligible to register should have long Birth Certificates that indicate that they were born in or outside Zimbabwe but one of their parents are citizens of Zimbabwe or they were born in Zimbabwe and one or both of their parents are citizens of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) country and that they were ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe on the day of the publication of the Constitution on 22 May 2013,” said Mrs Chigidji.

The electoral commission released the schedule for the extended voter registration exercise which was expected to end today.

Zec has been conducting a mop-up mobile voter registration exercise since March 12 and the exercise was expected to end today.

However, the electoral management body encountered technical challenges in the rollout of the programme leading to an extension of the exercise.

blitz will end on Sunday.

“It is hereby notified for general information that owing to disruptions caused by the weather and technical hitches, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has extended the Biometric Voter Registration exercise previously scheduled to end on 21 March 2023 to 26 March 2023,” said Mrs Chigidji.

She said voter registration centres will be open across the country from 7AM to 5PM daily.

