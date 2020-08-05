Zera announces ZWL fuel price increase

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter
THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced an increase in the Zim-dollar price of fuel with effect from today.

In a public notice, the regulator said the new pump price in local currency was now pegged at ZW$83,35 per litre for diesel from $62.77 while petrol has been reviewed upwards to ZW$93,15 a litre from 71.62.

“Operators may, however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages,” said Zera.

However, the US dollar price of last month at US$1,09 for diesel and US$1,18 for blend petrol remain unchanged.

