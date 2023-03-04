Zesa increases electricity tariffs

The Chronicle
Lizzy Nekhoma, Chronicle online reporter
ZESA has increased power tarrifs with effect from 1 March 2023.
In a notice, the power utility indicated that the following rates will apply for consumers on their first purchase in every calendar month.
50 Units / kWh – $1 135.00
100 Units / kWh – $3 410.00
150 Units / kWh – $7 390.00
200 Units / kWh – $11 380.00
250 Units / kWh – $17 070.00
300 Units / kWh – $22 750.00
350 Units / kWh – $29 290.00
400 Units / kWh – $35 830.00
450 Units / kWh – $42 650.00
500 Units / kWh – $49 470.00
600 Units / kWh – $63 110.00
700 Units / kWh – $76 760.00
800 Units / kWh – $90 400.00
900 Units / kWh – $104 050.00
1000 Units / kWh – $117 690.00