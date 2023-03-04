Zesa increases electricity tariffs

Lizzy Nekhoma, Chronicle online reporter

ZESA has increased power tarrifs with effect from 1 March 2023.

In a notice, the power utility indicated that the following rates will apply for consumers on their first purchase in every calendar month.

50 Units / kWh – $1 135.00

100 Units / kWh – $3 410.00

150 Units / kWh – $7 390.00

200 Units / kWh – $11 380.00

250 Units / kWh – $17 070.00

300 Units / kWh – $22 750.00

350 Units / kWh – $29 290.00

400 Units / kWh – $35 830.00

450 Units / kWh – $42 650.00

500 Units / kWh – $49 470.00

600 Units / kWh – $63 110.00

700 Units / kWh – $76 760.00

800 Units / kWh – $90 400.00

900 Units / kWh – $104 050.00

1000 Units / kWh – $117 690.00