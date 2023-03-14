Zesa outage affects voter registration

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said the shortage of electricity is affecting the ongoing final mobile voter registration blitz at some centres.

The biometric voter registration kits ( BVR) are power activated.

The challenge is further worsened by the cloudy weather conditions in some parts of the country which affects the solar-powered BVR kits.

However, every eligible citizen will be registered, the commission said.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) hereby notifies the public that it is currently experiencing technical difficulties at some of its registration centres,” ZEC said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This is due to shortages of electricity affecting the charging of the BVR kits.

“The situation is also worsened by the cloudy weather, which affects the solar-powered BVR kits. ZEC assures the public that every eligible citizen will be registered.”

Zimbabwe is gearing towards 2023 harmonised elections and President Mnangagwa last month gazetted the final delimitation report, which marks the country’s constituencies and wards.

To streamline and harmonise operations with ZEC, the Civil Registry Department has extended business hours and will open offices on weekends during the 10-day registration period.

The biometric voter registration programme will run until 21 March and the electoral management body has released a schedule showing where teams will be, on particular days.

The electoral commission has also deployed voter educators to sensitise the public of their right to vote.