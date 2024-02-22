Zezani High School showcases creative talents on Youth Day

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ON Wednesday, Zezani High School joined the rest of the country in commemorating the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day with a showcase of creative talents. The event was a huge success, featuring activities such as contemporary dancing, poetry, spelling bee, quiz, modeling and drama.

The event also had a social message, as the Zimbabwe Republic Police gave a powerful address on the topic of drug abuse, which was well received by the students and the community. The event aimed to use theatre arts as a tool to fight drug abuse and raise awareness among the youth.

The event also featured performances from fast and rising artiste Clarence Ndou and Whunga Rhumba Dance group, who entertained the audience with their music and dance. The organiser of the event, Dickens “Vho-Mathe” Mathe, said that the students showed enthusiasm and passion throughout the day. He said:

“We are grateful to everyone who helped make this event a success and we look forward to continuing to support our youth in the future.

“To the Youth Minister, your assistance in supporting a young and talented musician in our community Clarence Ndou is needed. Clarence is a gifted musician with a passion for music, but he is in need of equipment and resources to help him take his music to the next level. I am appealing to you to consider providing financial assistance or access to programs that could help Clarence to reach his goals. Your support would not only benefit Clarence, but would also have a positive impact on the community as a whole. Please consider lending your support to this worthy cause,” said Vho-Mathe.

@mthabisi_mthire