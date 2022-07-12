Zhezhingtons pays homage to fans

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

GWANDA-based house musician Zhezhingtons has expressed gratitude to fans in the capital city who showed him support when he staged his debut public performance there at Bar Rouge over the weekend.

The Raaa trademark chanter was invited by a fan who saw him perform at the Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) show that was held online.

Zhezhingtons said he feels overwhelmed with the support he got when he performed alongside Gushongo and Scatter Band.

“Being identified from an online platform to perform for a live audience says a lot about my craft and I’m grateful to everyone who showed up and danced to my songs. Before I performed, I was thinking it’ll be hard to appeal to the audience as most of my songs are house tracks and I sing in Ndebele.

“I then realised that in music, it’s all about stage presence and interaction with the music lovers. This way, I managed to capture the people and kept them on their feet,” said Zhezhingtons.

He said lessons learnt from the experience include the need for one to be relevant to a wider market.

“Harare has shown me that it’s not about the region you’re in but it’s about the stuff that you’ll deliver, thus the need for one to stay relevant. Landing more gigs to perform in other cities will be a bonus as my vision is all about networking and pushing Zhezhingtons brand.

“So far, I’ve performed in places that include Beitbridge, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls as well as South Africa,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire