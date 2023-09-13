Zhezhingtonz and Dr Malinga join forces in remix release

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

GWANDA-based musician Zhezhingtonz and South African musician Dr Malinga of the Via Orlando hit will this Friday finally release their collaboration of a remix of Zhezhingtonz’s song titled Impendulo.

The magic of this remix was brought to life under the skillful hands of DJ Drumz from Gwanda, who masterfully produced the track. But how did this remarkable collaboration come to be? It’s a story of talent recognised and celebrated across borders.

Dr Malinga, during his visit to Zimbabwe for a show on 18 April, was deeply moved by the immense talent he witnessed in Zhezhingtonz. The performance left a lasting impression, and it wasn’t long before these two musical forces decided to join hands and create something truly special.

“Impendulo is a song of highlighting/addressing the hatred among people nowadays. It’s a song to try and encourage everyone that love is better than hatred.

“The great Dr Malinga is the inspiration behind the remix as during his show early this year he called me on the stage and asked about Impendulo and he promised to feature on the remix and he honoured his promise the very next day he did just that,” said Zhezhingtonz.

@mthabisi_mthire