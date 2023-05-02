Zhezhingtonz not slowing down, collabos SA’s Nokwazi, Iyasa

Mthabisi Tshuma

UNSTOPPABLE simply describes fast-rising artiste Zhezhingtonz who hails from Gwanda.

Just a week ago, Chronicle Showbiz ran an article on his collaboration with South Africa’s Dr Malinga and an appearance on SABC music station Channel Africa. Now, he has landed another collaboration Iyasa and South African songbird Nokwazi.

The artiste is working with Iyasa on a single titled Ngiyabuya and Nokwazi on a single that they are set to record soon.

Said Zhezhingtonz: “I’m working on a project with Iyasa called Ngiyabuya. It’s set to be launched between June and August. The track has been recorded and is now being mastered.

“I also have a collaboration with Nokwazi from South Africa and I’m surely not stopping this year. We’re yet to start working on the track once her schedule allows. I also have a project with Victor Stot who is known for producing songs for Jah Prayzah.”