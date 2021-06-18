Zhwane Diamond Express releases new album

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

In an age where recording music is now determined by the availability of money rather than an artiste’s capability and readiness, it is difficult to come out of the studio with a well-polished product.

This is however, not the case for Zhwane Diamond Express band which has just released its Ulimenemene album.

The Rhumba band which is led by Ntobeko Mpfulili Nkomo released the album last week in South Africa where they are based. The seven-track offering that is well-balanced with melodious vocals and well-strummed guitars, is the third for the Tsholotsho-born musician.

The 34-year-old said he formed the band in 2015 together with his brother, Daniel Nkomo who plays the rhythm guitar.

“Our first album was Ikhaya Ngumanqoba that was released in 2015. It was followed by Ngaphansi Kwescathulo (2018). Besides lead vocals, I also play the lead guitar, compose and produce my music. I write songs based on what I observe happening in life,” said Mpfululi.

He said at the moment he is doing music part time but his plans are to do music full time soon.

“This decision, however, is dependent on the support from members of the public,” said Mpfululi.

The singer who has vast experience in the music industry having played for many bands, said before forming Diamond Express Band, he had another band, Okavango Dance Band.

“I started playing the guitar in 2009 in my village in Tjefunye where I was born. My first band was Okavango Dance Band. During that time, I played for other bands that included Mxolisi ‘Mr Bones’, Allen Ndoda, Tsheba Boys, Omzilankatha, Gwambe Stars, Dupute Warriors and Ezinkulu Productions.”

Mpfululi appealed to Rhumba fans to support his latest album saying he put in a lot of work into its production in order to deliver a quality product.

Taking time to come up with this production seems to have worked wonders for the musician as the album is well-polished. Listening to the tracks, it is clear that the musician is headed for dizzy heights.

The album opens up with the track, Imikhombe Iyenanana which emphasises the need for people to help to each other while the song Sekuyisililo bemoans death for causing untold sufferings. On the title track, Ulimenemene, the musician sings about the abuse of inheritance.

On eAfrica, the musician sings about the beauty of the African continent while Izikhonkwane Zothando is a romantic song meant to celebrate love.

The musician said the album is now available in the country with two selling points in Bulawayo and Tsholotsho. — @themkhust.