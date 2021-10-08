Zifa caught in the eye of a storm over Bulawayo Chiefs foreign coach

Zifa caught in the eye of a storm over Bulawayo Chiefs foreign coach Nilton Terroso

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,  Senior Sports Reporter

Zifa has been caught in the eye of a storm after it advised the Department of Immigration to issue Bulawayo Chiefs coach  Nilton Terroso with a permit to work in  Zimbabwe despite the coach not holding higher qualifications compared to Zimbabwean coaches.

Terroso is a holder of a 2013 acquired Uefa A coaching badge, which Caf is on record saying its syllabus is the same as Caf A badge.Former Highlanders and FC Platinum coach Peter De Jongh lost his job at the platinum minus as a result of that position by caf. Caf issued a directive that none African coaches should be holders of a higher qualification than Caf A in an move meant to protect African coaches.

Uefa A  holders can not be head coaches in top flight leagues anyway in Europe.

Terroso’s last head coach job was with Sporting Clube Olhanense, a third tier league in Portugal.

Immigration laws on the criteria for awarding a work permit are also clear that the applicant must be an expert in a particular field with better and higher qualifications than Zimbabweans. However the authority on the field which the expatriate is coming for, in this case football which is run by Zifa, is the one that advises the permit issuing authority (Department of Immigration).

Zifa acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela told Chronicle Sport Friday that the association has sole discretion to decide who gets cleared to work in Zimbabwe or not.

 

 

