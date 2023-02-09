Zifa Matabeleland North leaderships meets

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association Matabeleland North Province executive is meeting today as they seek to co-opt some members to fill in the vacant positions of chairman as well as vice-chairman ahead of the start of the football season.

Matabeleland North lost chairman Dennis Tshuma and his deputy Ronald Mhlanga through death, which has created a vacuum in the executive.

The only remaining members of the executive committee are secretary-general Clevious Ncube, board member finance Nelson Ndeka, board member fixtures Busani Dube and board member technical development Prosper Neshavi.

"Leadership is set to meet on Thursday as they seek to put in place an interim committee. We will be meeting to deliberate on many progressive issues which include co-opting some individuals whilst we await elections," said Ndeka.