Zifa not aware of Bosso, DeMbare Unity Day clash

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

AUTHORITIES at Zimbabwe Football Association have said they are not aware of the proposed Unity Cup match between Dynamos and Highlanders that had been touted to be held this Thursday.

According to numerous reports, the match had tentatively been set for Barbourfields in Bulawayo as part of the festivities for the 2022 Unity Day commemorations.

However, Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela yesterday dismissed the game.

“As Zifa we are not aware of such a match. Of course we have heard people talking about it but as far as we know there is no such match that has been sanctioned by Zifa.

“If it’s indeed on, then it’s being arranged elsewhere and we have not been briefed about it or it’s probably people who are trying to push the agenda,” said Gwesela.

The two clubs are the most supported in Zimbabwe and are unrivalled in terms of success. The giants share between themselves 23 league titles in the 40 seasons that have been completed since Independence in 1980.

They have been involved in some intriguing duels before and after Independence. The contests, which were later coined “The Battle of Zimbabwe”, have headlined the domestic football landscape over the years.

Dynamos hold the distinction of being the most successful club despite being formed much later than Highlanders. They have won an incredible 21 league titles since the club’s formation in 1963.

Highlanders are second in terms of success, with seven titles – the last of which was 16 years ago, in 2006 when Amahlolanyama were coached by Methembe Ndlovu.

Dynamos officials yesterday refused to comment on the game. It had been reported that Sakunda Holdings were coming in to sponsor the game.

The energy firm is the main sponsor of both teams after agreeing to a combined package of US$5, 3 million spread over a period of three years. Sakunda Holdings had not issued an official statement about the Unity Cup game by yesterday although reports had suggested that about US$180 000 had been set aside as prize money.

Although Highlanders and Dynamos had not made official statements about the game, as well, their teams have been training in the last week, supposedly for the encounter.

It had been said that the winner will pocket US$100 000 while the runners up will get US$80 000. Dynamos have been training under the watch of their new coach Herbert Maruwa while Bosso assistant coach Joel Luphahla was conducting duties in the absence of their Portuguese head coach Baltermar Brito, who is currently away on holiday.

Both Dynamos and Highlanders have already started building their squads for the 2023 season. Dynamos’ new coach Maruwa in particular would have been pleased to watch his players in action before making a decision on who to drop from the squad left by his predecessor Tonderai Ndiraya.

Maruwa has also welcomed some new faces at their training ground that include the 2022 Most Promising Under-20 Player Jayden Barake, Black Rhinos’ exciting winger Keith Madera, midfielder Emmanuel Ziocha and defender Donald Dzvinyai from relegated Harare City.

Bosso on the other hand have welcomed 21-year-old Calvin “Kung-fu Panda” Chigonero on a season loan from FC Talen Vision. Chigonero scored 17 goals for Talen Vision FC in the just-ended Zifa Southern Region Division One League as a forward.

Tshilamoya have also promoted 21-year-old Bosso90 captain Gillian Nyathi to the first team. Nyathi is a versatile defense-minded player who plays as a centre back and defensive midfielder. — @EChikamhi