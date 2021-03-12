Zifa Southern Region soccer matches set

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zifa Southern Region board has released its 2021 Division One fixtures although venues and dates for the matches are not indicated.

The dates are not indicated due to the uncertainty surrounding the return of football, which remains on suspension because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The return of football could, however, be imminent, with sources revealing that high level talks between authorities are promising.

Venues are a possible headache for Andrew Tapela’s board as most stadia used by their teams are in a deplorable state.

Chronicle Sport reported on Wednesday that Chinotimba Stadium has been abandoned, with the owners, Victoria Falls City Council, saying the venue has ceased to serve its purpose.

Chinotimba Stadium is home to ambitious Mosi Rovers, who play host to fellow district rivals Moto Moto in Week 2.

Victoria Falls Town Clerk Ronnie Dube said council is making efforts to identify land and development partners to build a proper stadium that can promote sports tourism.

He didn’t reveal what the stadium’s purpose was.

While the Government has taken a deliberate stance to promote the image of the country through sports, most municipalities who own these facilities have not come to the party hence most sporting venues are in a deplorable state.

According to the fixtures, Week 1’s match will be a clash between Makomo and Mosi Rovers while former Premiership side Hwange entertain CIWU at the Colliery Stadium.

Zimbabwe Saints will be home to ZPC Hwange and Moto Moto host league debutants Quality Foods in what should be an easy battle for the soldiers.

Moto Moto play their first three games in Hwange district, with their second match being a trip to Victoria Falls to take on Mosi Rovers before a derby against Makomo.

Bulawayo will witness the return of a city derby in Week 17 when Bosso90 collides with Chauya Chikwata in a potentially blood and thunder encounter.

Week One fixtures

Ajax v Arenel, Binga United v Bosso90, Hwange v CIWU, Casmyn v Indlovu Iyanyathela, Mainline v Makhandeni Pirates, Makomo v Mosi Rovers, Talen Vision v Trumus, Moto Moto v Quality Foods, Zimbabwe Saints v ZPC Hwange.