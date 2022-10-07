Zim attends UNWTO Commission for Africa meeting

Business Reporter

THE 65th Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Africa in Arusha, Tanzania under the theme: “Rebuilding Africa’s Tourism Resilience for Inclusive Socioeconomic Development, ” from the 5th to the 7th of October 2022.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ambassador Raphael Tayerera Faranisi is leading the Zimbabwe delegation at the ongoing meeting in Tanzania.

The Regional Commission for Africa is a UNWTO regional grouping of African countries mandated to support and assist African member states in efforts to develop the tourism industry as a catalyst for sustainable economic and social development.

Its thrust is to create a conducive policy environment to promote the development of tourism among member states. Zimbabwe is a member of the Commission, which has 51 members from across the African continent made up of tourism private and public sector, academia and affiliate organisations.

The 65th UNWTO CAF meeting discussions and resolutions were focused on the challenges and solutions for recovery and resilience of tourism in Africa and Africa’s tourism priorities such as boosting green investments, up-scaling of innovation and digital transformation, air connectivity and investing in people through education, jobs and empowerment.

Following the successful first day, a bilateral meeting was held between Amb Pindi Chana (MP), Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Republic of Tanzania and the Permanent Secretary for Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Zimbabwe, Ambassador Faranisi. Discussions were centred on resuscitating and implementing the MoU on tourism cooperation, which was signed in 2019 to promote bilateral tourism relations between Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Both the minister and the secretary highlighted the importance of implementing this MoU and how both countries can leverage on their amazing history of friendship and rich cultures.