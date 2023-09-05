Zim edge Namibia

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

Zimbabwe 2-2 Namibia

(Zimbabwe won 5-4 after a penalty shootout)

VETERAN football coach Sunday Chidzambwa believes Zimbabwe has a solid base to build their team for the upcoming CHAN qualifiers following an impressive showing in a penalty shootout victory over Namibia at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The challenge match was part of activities to commemorate the inauguration of President Mnangagwa as Head of State.

A group of locally-based players needed a penalty shootout lottery to brush aside the visitors, who had twice come from behind and forced a tie in front of an appreciative crowd.

The shootout was not without its share of drama as Zimbabwe twice had the woodwork to thank before bagging the trophy and the accompanying US$50 000 prizemoney.

Namibia got US$25 000 for their efforts as runners up.

But Chidzambwa, who was named coach for this once-off assignment, was encouraged by positive signs which showed the Warriors had a strong foundation to build from, among the domestic league players.

Zimbabwe have not played international football in almost two years and this was their first game since the lifting of the 17-month ban by FIFA recently.

“I think the youngsters did well considering that we never trained. We only grouped in a day and I think they put up a good show,” said Chidzambwa.

“In the case of the CHAN tournament we need to get organised, we need to thoroughly look at these players in all areas and I think we will come up with a very good side.

“I think most of them will do very well since they are quite young. Most of these youngsters are around 20-22 years old and I think they are going to do well, adding to those who we could not select for now.

“We were only allowed to select maximum two players from each club. So if we select from the entire PSL I think we will come up with a very good squad.”

The Warriors had appeared to finish the match in regulation time after Mthokozisi Msebe and Farai Banda had given them a half time lead.

However, the Namibians kept the match alive after twice coming from behind through Eliakim Jackson and Edmund Kambanda on either side of the interval and took the game to a shootout decider.

Frank Makarati and Brighton Manhire scored before Walter Musona missed. Namibia then went ahead via Kasume but Liberty Masveure kept the hosts in the game.

Zimbabwe were back in it when Namibia’s Devin crashed his kick against the crossbar. With the teams level, Peter Muduhwa put pressure on the Namibians ahead of their last kick when he converted his kick to take the scores to 4-3 but Alfeus levelled and took the shootout into sudden death.

Zimbabwe retained the upper hand when Msebe converted the first spotkick in the sudden death. The woodwork again came to the rescue when Erasmus Ikainge hit the crossbar to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Earlier on, Zimbabwe went to the breather leading 2-1 courtesy of goals from Mthokozisi Msebe and Farai Banda.

The Nafrom close range after just two minutes of play.

Zimbabwe captain Frank Makarati could have added to the scoreline but was caught flat-footed from a corner kick on taken on the left flank.

Eliakim Jackson equalised for the visitors in the 34th minute.

Zimbabwe’s defenders lost track of the forward who benefitted from a long ball through and picked a pocket to the far left of goalkeeper Nelson Chadya. But Zimbabwe soon reclaimed the lead from the boot of Farai Banda, barely three minutes after Namibia had levelled the scores. Namibia were back level midway through the second half when Edmund Kambanda finished off a low ball from the right flank.

The forward could have punished the Zimbabwe defenders moments later but missed a glorious chance from another cross from the same wing. Zimbabwe missed a glorious opportunity with seven minutes remaining after Godknows Murwira had sent in a first time ball across the face of goal.

Unlike the hosts’ players who have been active on the domestic Castle Lager Premiership, the Namibians have not played league matches since the end if their domestic season last May.

Their 2023-24 season is expected to start later this month. But Collin Benjamin’s side has been in a training camp for the past two weeks in preparation for the much-anticipated friendly against South Africa on Saturday as part of the run up to the upcoming 2024 CHAN and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Brave Warriors left immediately after the match and flew out to South Africa for a friendly game with Bafana Bafana.

Namibia’s Chan preparations are much advanced. Benjamin will make use of the encounter to test combinations for the upcoming CHAN qualifiers for which only home-based players are eligible.

Teams

Zimbabwe: N. Chadya, T. Jubane (G. Murwira, 46th minute), F. Banda, F. Makarati, B. Manhire, T. Chisi (P. Muduhwa, 46th minute), B. Banda (T. Shandirwa, 46th minute), M. Msebe, W. Musona, F. Binzi (T. Balakasi, 46th minute), O. Chirinda (L. Masveure, 32nd minute)

Namibia: N. Kamaijanda, I. Erasmus, K. Ngero, U. Kambato, A. Limbondi, S. Devin, A. Paulus (R. Kasume, 62nd minute), N. Baggio (L. Alfeus, 62nd minute), E. Jackson, K. Edmund, N. Ryan.