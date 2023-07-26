Zim participates at 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa Summit

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE is set to participate at the upcoming 66th United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa Summit, which is underway in Mauritius.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry, Ambassador Raphael Tayerera Faranisi is leading the Zimbabwean delegation.

In a statement, the acting deputy communications and advocacy director in the ministry, Miss Norah Takaindisa, said the delegation will include Ms Tarirai Musonza – chief director for tourism and hospitality management, and Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, who is the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive.

The meeting is being held under the theme: “Rethinking Tourism for Africa, Promoting Investments and Partnerships, Addressing Global Challenges.”

“As Zimbabwe’s tourism is on a path to recovery post-Covid-19, the platform allows for engagements and tapping into the successes of competitive African destinations,” she said.

“The tourism sector is regarded as one of the country’s strategic sectors for economic development in the country hence such a platform will be very important in shaping this goal,” said Miss Takaindisa.

UNWTO is the agency that helps ensure tourism is safe, accessible, and a growing economic resource for everyone and Zimbabwe is a member state out of 155 countries.

