Zim producer L.A Beatz gets Sama nod…sets up own record label

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Zimbabwean music producer, L.A Beatz (real name Lazarus Nyashanu) who produced Big Zulu featuring Riky Rick’s Imali Eningi hit was among those whose exceptional work was awarded at the recently held South African Music Awards (Sama).

The event that was held virtually on Saturday saw Imali Eningi, a song that was a hit last year, scoop the best collaboration award.

South Africa-based L.A Beatz who is under Inkabi Records said he was humbled by the win saying it could not have come at a better time as he has just launched his own record label, AN Entertainment that was registered two years ago.

“It’s great to announce that as Nkabi Records, we clinched an award at the Samas. Riding on this success, we’ve released Ngivumeleni, a love song through my stable, AN Entertainment,” said L.A Beatz.

Sampling the song that features Marlygirl (born Dineo Mokoena) and Lwa Ndlunkulu (Lwandile Mtshali who is signed under Inkabi Records), one can safely say the Southern African region is in for a treat.

L.A Beatz said his stable has artistes, Marlygirl and The Vocal 3.

He said it is growing steadily under the tutelage of Inkabi Records.

L.A Beatz however said due to Covid-19 restrictions, they have not been able to go all out with the label.

“For now, work is low and the business side is on hold. However, we’re working with what we have so as to ensure that the stable stays afloat and churns out good music. Basically, we want to ensure that we create entertainment for people at home.”

From playing drums at the Apostolic Faith Mission of Africa in Zimbabwe, L.A Beatz left Zimbabwe in 2014 and joined River of Life Ministries in Johannesburg and played drums there. A year later, he joined the professional music industry.

“I was born and raised in Bulawayo. From my childhood, I’ve always been passionate about music explaining my role in church bands. I only started doing music professionally as a producer six years ago as I wanted to provide enthusiastic creators, the chance to express themselves through original music production that would be artistic and creative in its composition,” said L.A Beatz.

He said his production skills have improved tremendously over the years and this is confirmed by the double platinum Imali Eningi.

Having worked with Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta among many others, L.A Beatz said he is very proud of his works which are a resemblance of how he has settled well in the cut-throat music industry.

He said he worked with the likes of Tik Take Music, LBee and Musiholiq before meeting Big Zulu in 2016.

“I’ve worked on a number of albums that include Stimela by Mduduzi Ncube and singles — Imali Eningi by Big Zulu featuring Intaba yaseDubai and Ricky Ricky; Amamillion by Big Zulu featuring Musiholiq; Wena by L.A Beatz featuring Anzo; Isiginci by Mduduzi Ncube; Putsununu by Mduduzi Ncube featuring Qwabe Twins and Stimela by Mduduzi Ncube,” said L.A Beatz.

Most of these tracks are topping charts across the region. [email protected]_mthire