Zim records 27 new Covid-19 cases

Chronicle Reporter

TWENTY-SEVEN new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Thursday while 36 people recovered from the virus as the cumulative figure rose to 7752.

Bulawayo had the highest number of new infections after recording 15 cases with Harare coming second with six while Manicaland recorded five.

Of the new cases, 26 are local transmissions and one imported case from Germany.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care’s daily report shows that the country recovery rate is at 78 percent as 36 people recovered from the pandemic.

Mashonaland West had the highest number of recoveries with 15 cases followed by Mashonaland Central with 12 cases, Bulawayo coming third with eight and while Matabeleland North recorded a single recovery.

On Wednesday the country’s active cases stood at 1491 dropping to 1482.

No Covid-19 death was recorded yesterday.

“As at 24 September 2020, Zimbabwe had 7 752 confirmed cases, including 6 043 recoveries and 227 deaths,” reads the daily report.

Harare remains with the highest number of active cases 1122 cases, Matabeleland South coming second with 164 cases while Bulawayo came third with 100 cases.

The rest of the country’s provinces have 30 or less active each.

Despite the Covid-19 cases steadily decreasing in the country, Government has challenged citizens to guard against complacency as the country is not out of the woods.

The public is encouraged to wear face masks, sanitize hands while observing social and physical distance.