Zima honours Cool Crooners, paints member’s house

Mzoe 7, Sandra Ndebele, The Cool Crooners - Abraham Ncube, George Salimu and Lucky Thodhlana with Zimbabwe Music Award (ZIMA) chairperson Reason “Rizzla” Sibanda during the presentation of the ZIMA Life Time Achievement award in Mpopoma, Bulawayo on Saturday

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) over the weekend brought smiles to legendary music outfit Cool Crooners after the award organisers donated groceries to the group and painted a house belonging to one of its members. The donated groceries including mealie meal, cooking oil among assorted goods were handed over to three members George Salimu, Lucky Thodhlana and Abraham Ncube.

Thodhlana, who is the long serving member of Cool Crooners, had his house in Mpopoma suburb being painted courtesy of fellow young musicians from the city who also held a braai outing for the Bhulugwe Lami hitmakers.

The celebrations reflect a whole different picture of the image of the city’s arts industry of supporting their own while they are still alive.

Zima chief executive officer Reason Sibanda said the Cool Crooners were also awarded with their certificates after being honoured with a Life Achievement award by Zima.

“Over the weekend we appreciated and celebrated the Cool Crooners by painting the house of Thodhlana who is the longest serving band member. We also donated some groceries for all band members. It was a great day to spend with such legends and learning some interesting oral music history.

“We need more of such type of gatherings which appreciate and celebrate our legends whilst they are still alive,” said Sibanda. “We also organised a braai for the Cool Crooners after painting the house.

"It was good to see musicians like Sandra Ndebele, Jeys Marabini, Mzoe 7, Thandi Dhlana, Noluntu J, Indosakusa: The Morning Star, Stewie Le Savage and Vuyo Brown. It was also great to have the Zim Hiphop chairman Aldrian Beefy Harrison who came all the way from Harare to come and honour the legends."