Zimbabwe among Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine procurement leaders

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu & Nqobile Tshili, Senior Health Reporters

ZIMBABWE is one of the few countries in the world that have managed to secure Covid-19 vaccines for its citizens, amid reports that many countries will only be able to access desired doses by the end of 2022.

The International Monetary Fund-World Health Organisation Covid-19 vaccine supply tracker says Zimbabwe is one of the four countries in Africa to have secured vaccines for 98 percent of its population.

The three other countries are Egypt, Lesotho and Morocco.

Zimbabwe has embarked on a countrywide mass vaccination programme as it pushes to achieve herd immunity by vaccinating at least 10 million citizens.

Herd immunity will result in a quicker return to normal economic and social activities.

A report in the IMF-WHO tracker which is updated weekly states that the term “secured doses” refers to doses countries and areas have committed to purchase under contracts with manufacturers.

“The IMF-WHO Covid-19 vaccine supply tracker recognises Zimbabwe’s efforts in securing vaccines for 98 percent of population, one of few African countries to achieve such a monumental milestone. However, due to production schedules as well as local absorption capacity constraints, these doses may be made available to countries over varying time frames,” read report.

“We estimate that, based on current production schedules adjusted by production capacity estimates, countries and areas may need to wait well into 2022 or beyond to receive these secured doses.”

As of August 3, Zimbabwe’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 112 435 including 81 570 recoveries and 3 676 deaths.

The recovery rate stood at 73 percent, with 98 percent of Covid-19 positive cases being attributable to local transmission as the number of active cases stands at 27 800.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that so far 167 818 people have received their first dose in Bulawayo while 87 130 people have received the second.

In terms of figures, Harare is leading with a total of 292 445 people having received their first jab while 156 993 got the second dose.

Matabeleland South Province, however, has the least figures compared to other nine provinces with only 86 954 and 33 854 people having received their first and second dose, respectively.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said vaccination in border town hotspots and people’s markets is ongoing, with the highest coverages of the first dose being recorded in Mutare, Victoria Falls, Kariba and Chiredzi.

“The highest coverage for the second dose was recorded in Victoria Falls and Nyamapanda. A genomic sequencing for Covid-19 samples collected in Harare revealed that 98 percent of the samples were of the Delta variant. The citizenry is informed that the national genomic sequencing survey is in progress and the results will be announced to the public,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the country is expecting 2 500 000 doses of vaccine through direct purchase in August 2021, while a further 3 500 000 doses will be received during the month of September 2021 under the COVAX facility.

“In order to accelerate the vaccination programme and achieve herd immunity by the end of 2021 Cabinet has approved extending the vaccination programme to private hospitals and private clinics to complement Government efforts. The vaccines will remain free. The institution may claim for the injection costs based on medical aid tariffs,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Health Services Board had written to Treasury seeking concurrence to recruit retired nurses to participate in the vaccination programme.

She said Cabinet had approved the use of non-medical staff such as data capturers to free nurses so that they concentrate on vaccination.

“We are extending the vaccination programme to clinics in higher and tertiary learning institutions. We will also be reviewing the payment model of allowances for the vaccinators to be based on the number of persons vaccinated,” she said.

“Cabinet is grateful to the private sector players who are partnering Government its quest to have the citizens vaccinated. Seed-Co has managed to vaccinate 98 percent of its employees and has extended the vaccine offer to Government,” added Minister Mutsvangwa.

