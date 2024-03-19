Zimbabwe Cricket denies conflict with Sport and Recreation Commission over African games

Innocent Kurir, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has dismissed reports of a conflict with the Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) in relation to the ongoing 13th African Games in Ghana.

In a statement released on Monday, ZC responded to the social media claims.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has noted with dismay and disappointment a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, alleging there was a ‘standoff’ between ZC and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) relating to the 13th African Games in Ghana.

“Nothing could be further from the truth and such disinformation should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves,” read the statement.

“For the record, ZC and the SRC enjoy very cordial relations characterised by goodwill, mutual respect and cooperation.

The history-making Zimbabwe Senior Women’s National Cricket Team have just returned home from the 13th African Games where they scooped gold and, contrary to the fictitious claim peddled on X, our ‘Golden Girls’ had an absolutely amazing time in Ghana thanks to the support they received from the SRC,” it further read.

ZC said they enjoy a good working environment with the SRC.

”Back home, we always have the SRC helping with and facilitating the hosting of global cricket events and authorising the countless international cricket tours that we undertake. We urge the individual behind the aforementioned X post and others of his ilk to desist from peddling falsehoods, even in cases where they are influenced by a desire to chase clout and gain relevance on social media platforms. On our part, we will continue working closely with the SRC to advance the interests of the game of cricket and to push for its growth within and beyond the borders of Zimbabwe.”

-@innocentskizoe