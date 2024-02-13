Zimbabwe deputy minister launches Early Learning Policy to improve access to education
Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]
THE Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Angeline Gata officially launched the Zimbabwe Early Learning Policy in Kadoma on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the initiation seeks to ensure all children in Zimbabwe have access to early childhood development and education.
“This is a clear indication of the country’s commitment to the United Nations Transforming Education Summit recommendations and the Tashkent Declaration (2022) on the provision of early learning education globally,” reads the statement.
Comments