Zimbabwe deputy minister launches Early Learning Policy to improve access to education

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Angeline Gata officially launched the Zimbabwe Early Learning Policy in Kadoma on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the initiation seeks to ensure all children in Zimbabwe have access to early childhood development and education.

“This is a clear indication of the country’s commitment to the United Nations Transforming Education Summit recommendations and the Tashkent Declaration (2022) on the provision of early learning education globally,” reads the statement.