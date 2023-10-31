Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) works to restore electricity in blackout areas

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

AT least five areas in Hatfield will be without electricity due to a main line fault.

In a statement on X (Twitter), the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC), said Crainleigh Road, Rockwood Close, Seke Road, St Davids Road and surrounding areas will be affected as restoration work is in progress.

“Affected residents are advised to regard all installations as live to avoid electrocution,” read the