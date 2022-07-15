Zimbabwe face Papua New Guinea in semis

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe 185/6 20 overs (Raza 82, Williams 37, Chakabva 31, Patel 2/24, Jones 2/37) beat United States of America 139/8 20 overs (Taylor 46, Nisarg Patel 24*, Masakadza 4/11) by 46 runs

SIKANDAR Raza once again displayed a man-of-the-match performance to power Zimbabwe to a 46-run win over the United States of America at Queens Sports Club yesterday to top Group A in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B.

The win ensured that Zimbabwe take on Papua New Guinea in a semi-final encounter at Queens Sports Club this afternoon, while USA have a date with Netherlands at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Winners of today’s semis are guaranteed of a place in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

Zimbabwe simply need to beat Papua New Guinea this afternoon to secure a ticket to Australia.

Raza hammered an unbeaten 82 with five sixes and seven fours off 40 balls. It was Raza’s second highest score in T20 Internationals. His half century fourth-wicket partnership with Sean Williams, who scored 37, enabled Zimbabwe to post a commanding 185/6 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

It was Raza’s second man-of-the-match display after picking up the accolade in Zimbabwe’s opening match of the tournament against Singapore on Monday when he smashed 87 runs; his highest score in this format of the game.

USA could only manage 139/8 in 20 overs, with their best individual contribution coming from their best batter Steven Taylor, who hit 46.

Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza was Zimbabwe’s best bowler, taking four wickets for 11 runs in his four overs.

Taylor gave USA a flying start in their run chase, putting on 55 for the first-wicket partnership with skipper Monank Patel.

Richard Ngarava provided the much-needed breakthrough for Zimbabwe when he got Patel caught by Williams.

Aaron Jones did not last long at the crease, as he was caught at deep cover by Milton Shumba of the bowling of left-arm spinner Williams for seven runs.

Masakadza was introduced into the attack in the 11th over and picked up two wickets. First to depart was USA dangerman Taylor for 46, with Shumba again getting the catch at deep cover before Jaskaran Malhotra was bowled out two balls later.

Masakadza took his third wicket when he forced Gajanand Singh to hit the ball into the hands of Ryan Burl. At that stage, USA were under pressure, as the run rate continued to climb and they could not cope with the Zimbabwe bowling attack and fielding which plugged all gaps and dried the runs.

Zimbabwe also enjoyed great support from fans, who turned up in their numbers, as entry was for free.

Highlanders head coach Baltemar Jose de Oliveira Brito and his assistants Antonio Torres and Joel Luphahla, as well as first team players were also among the crowd supporting the Chevrons.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea managed to squeeze into the semis despite losing to Hong Kong by two wickets in the last ball of the match at BAC.

Papua New Guinea posted 185/7, but Babar Hayat's 86 and 42 by Zeeshàn Ali ensured they successfully chased the target to end on 186/8 in 20 overs.