Zimbabwe goes big at Botswana Global Expo

Prosper Ndlovu in Gaborone, Botswana

IT’S all systems go at the Botswana Global Expo, which kicks off today and Zimbabwe is participating in a massive way, with 30 local companies exhibiting their goods and services.

The country’s trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, has facilitated participation of Zimbabwean companies, who are eager to lure the export market and contribute more to growing the economy.

Among participating companies are: Codchem Pvt Ltd, Moreda Leather Products, House or Moringa, Rukanga Pride, OrganiComplex, Bolton Compliance Consultancy Group, Edgar’s subsidiary Corousel, Goodhope Leather, National Foods, Teecherz Home and Office, Surface Wilmar and Almin Industries.