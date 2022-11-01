Zimbabwe goes big at Botswana Global Expo

01 Nov, 2022 - 10:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe goes big at Botswana Global Expo

The Chronicle

Prosper Ndlovu in Gaborone, Botswana

IT’S all systems go at the Botswana Global Expo, which kicks off today and Zimbabwe is participating in a massive way, with 30 local companies exhibiting their goods and services.

The country’s trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, has facilitated participation of Zimbabwean companies, who are eager to lure the export market and contribute more to growing the economy.

Among participating companies are: Codchem Pvt Ltd, Moreda Leather Products, House or Moringa, Rukanga Pride, OrganiComplex, Bolton Compliance Consultancy Group, Edgar’s subsidiary Corousel, Goodhope Leather, National Foods, Teecherz Home and Office, Surface Wilmar and Almin Industries.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting