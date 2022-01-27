Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) showcase dates approved

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THIS year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) will be held from April 26 to 30 in Bulawayo with a focus on strategic transformation in the configuration and operation of value chains locally and regionally.

This is on the account of the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which magnified the challenges that already prevailed in supply chains by exposing previously unseen susceptibilities.

ZITF Company chairman Mr Busisa Moyo said President Mnangagwa has approved the dates for this year’s multi-sectoral trade showcase, which is traditionally held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

The 62nd edition of the trade fair would be held under the theme, “Rethink, Reimagine, Re-invent Value Chains for Economic Development”.

“The ZITF Company board and management wishes to inform all stakeholders that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr E D Mnangagwa has approved the hosting of the ZITF from 26-30 April 2022.

“The theme locates ZITF as the nerve centre of driving adaptability, agility and resilience.

“It highlights the need for disruptive thinking enabling economic players to identify future disruptors, craft and implement change strategies as the environment and the needs of business or economy change,” he said.

“ZITF 2022 will therefore focus on the need to focus on strategic transformation in the configuration and operation of local value chains.”

In the last two years, Mr Moyo said supply chains lacked global resilience in the face of multi-country disruptions largely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

National lockdowns, travel restrictions and labour market shifts slowed and even temporarily stopped the flow of raw materials and finished goods, disrupting manufacturing as a result.

“More often than not, the pandemic accelerated and magnified problems that already existed in supply chains by exposing previously exposed unseen vulnerabilities.

“By leveraging networking opportunities at the trade fair and interacting with new ways of doing business, participants can reimagine their business models and reconfigure their supply chains to become more flexible, agile and resilient,” he said.

Mr Moyo said the ZITF theme was also in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) that seeks to create and accelerate the domestication of existing value chains by promoting diversification and competitiveness.

Thus, exhibitors to the ZITF 2022 are encouraged to bring forth best innovations that reflect their capabilities to formulate innovative home-grown solutions that match global standards.

“Exhibition bookings are now open and the response to the sales and marketing efforts has been very positive.

“Based on the success and learnings from last year’s show, the ZITF Company wishes to assure its various stakeholders of its commitment to ensuring that all reasonable steps will be taken to promote and maintain safe and healthy conditions for participants,” said Mr Moyo.

The ZITF, which was suspended twice on account of Covid-19, was successfully held in September with no case of the respiratory disease recorded.

Mr Moyo said the trade fair company would continue to work with local and national health authorities to format the show in a manner that complies with health and safety regulations and minimise exposure risk to Covid-19.

Participation at last year’s ZITF was fairly representative of all economic sectors with the event attracting a total of 373 direct exhibitors and an additional 120 indirect exhibitors.

A total of 11 foreign nations among them; Indonesia, South Africa, Mauritius, Angola, Botswana and Namibia participated at ZITF 2021. — @KazungaOliver.