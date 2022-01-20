Zimbabwe ladies Hockey qualifies for the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe ladies Hockey side has qualified for the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after they drew one all with Namibia on Thursday.

Having lost their opening Pool A match against South Africa on Monday, Zimbabwe bounced back in style as they beat Uganda 5-0 in their second pool game.

Needing to avoid defeat in their last pool game against Namibia, Zimbabwe managed to get a draw, finish second in their pool and make it past the group stage for the first time since 1998 when the country won bronze at the competition.

Their semi-final opponents are yet to be decided.

From the pool matches, there will be cross-pool play-offs and then the final games to determine the final rankings.

Pool B consists of Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.