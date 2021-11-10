Zimbabwe Netball Association to register Bulawayo community teams

Breaking News
10 Nov, 2021 - 13:11 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo province says it is on a drive to affiliate community teams to the national association and the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Zina Bulawayo chairperson Joseph Nkomazana said: “At present we do not have anything lined up in terms of competitions. Most of the community teams are not registered with either us or the SRC. We are pushing to have these clubs registered.

“Most of the teams are training in preparation for competition next year. We will be having an extraordinary meeting in December and plan to meet all netball stakeholders in the city to map a way forward for the game in Bulawayo.”

Nkomazana said they will be accelerating plans to introduce a Division 2 league next year.

The league is aimed at accommodating and nurturing players that can’t make it into Division 1 and Super League teams. – @innocentskizoe

 

 

