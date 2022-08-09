Zimbabwe readying for Cucsa games

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE is gearing to participate at this year’s Confederation of Universities and Colleges (Cucsa) competitions in Lilongwe Malawi.

The competitions will run from August 28 to September 5.

CUCSA Games take place biennially and involve ten Southern African nations – Botswana, Angola, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Swaziland, Malawi, Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia.

This year’s milestone 20th edition will see the countries battling it out in different sporting codes over the six-day competition, which include Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Chess, Football, Karate, Netball, Table Tennis, Tennis and Volleyball.

Team Zimbabwe was selected at the Zimbabwe Tertiary Institution Sports Union (ZTISU) games hosted in Bulawayo last month.

ZTISU incorporates the Zimbabwe Universities Sports Association (ZUSA), Zimbabwe Technical Colleges Sports Association (TESAZ) and Zimbabwe Teachers Colleges Sport Association (ZITCOSA).

Delta Beverages will sponsor the sports kits of the rugby, netball, volleyball, and basketball teams at the games.

ZTSU president Edward Chekure expressed readiness ahead of the competition.

“Our preparations have progressed well. We should be starting our camp at Belvedere technical teachers college on August 23. We are looking forward to bringing home quite a number of medals,” he said.

[email protected]