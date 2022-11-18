Zimbabwe receives high appointments in International Chess Federation Commissions

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Chess has received high appointments into the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Commissions with three officials inducted into the sport’s mother body for the period 2023-26.

The three appointees from Zimbabwe are Erick Takawira, Fungirayiini Mushaninga and Tapiwa Gora, with the three to serve in different sections of the world chess governing body.

Takawira, who is the Zimbabwe Chess Federation (ZCF) interim trainers commission chairperson, a FIDE trainer and international organiser was appointed to serve as a councilor in the governing body’s Social Chess Commission.

The Social Commission is an arm of FIDE dedicated to using chess as a tool for social development. Zimbabwe has been one of the leading pioneers of the social development initiative as seen through the Chess in Prisons whose success is witnessed by the Behind the Wall Chess Tournament and participation as the only African representative in the Intercontinental Online Chess Championships for Prisoners. Takawira is one of four councilors in this commission and shall work with a team of 21 people.

“It’s a privilege to serve and also an opportunity to represent the country well at a global stage. It means Zimbabwe Chess is being recognised and in turn the experiences learnt will be vital to the continuous growth of chess,” said Takawira regarding his new appointment.

The only woman from Zimbabwe to be appointed, Mushaninga who is Zimbabwe Chess Federation Women’s Chess director was appointed into the FIDE technical commission as a ‘Member’. Mushaninga was part of the Telecommunications team at the 2022 World Chess Olympiad held in Chennai, India and is also a decorated FIDE arbiter.

“It is such an honour and privilege to be selected to become part of the FIDE Technical Commission, I am so grateful to be given such an opportunity. I am really looking forward to all that this opportunity has in store for me as a technical person and also as a chess player and to bring a positive change in the chess community and raise our Zimbabwean flag higher,” said Mushaninga.

The third appointee, Gora who is a ZCF executive member and technical and national teams director will serve as a ‘Member’ of the FIDE Disabled Commission.

“I feel honoured and humbled to be given an opportunity to share, listen and learn from people from different countries and experiences. This appointment means the number of minorities in the sport, hopefully will increase and their talent nurtured to its full potential and above all they have a voice not only confined to Zimbabwe but beyond,” said Gora.

The ZCF acting president, Muchakanakirwa Mkanganwi was thrilled with the appointments and went on to congratulate the trio.

“This is an honour for our country! The experience they will gain there will in no doubt help us to develop our own commissions to a world class level. This is a massive development,” said Mkanganwi in a statement.

The Zimbabwean trio among other elected officials will serve in 15 FIDE commissions.

– @brandon_malvin