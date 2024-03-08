Zimbabwe urges citizens to promote national brand and development, Minister emphasises at World Youth Festival in Sochi

Nqobile Tshili in SOCHI, Russia

ZIMBABWEANS should be at the forefront of promoting their home country as a brand as no one will come from another nation to advance the country’s developmental agenda, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Youth Empowerment, Development, and Vocational Training Minister, Tino Machakaire, said this while delivering a speech at the World Youth Festival here on Tuesday.

He is leading a delegation of young people at the global festival as part of the country’s engagement and re-engagement policy. At least 20 000 youths from across the globe are gathered in Sochi, celebrating diversity and a multi-polar world with the summit running under the theme: “Let’s Start the Future Together.”

With his speech centered on “Tradition, Spiritual and Moral Values” in line with the theme of the summit to celebrate diversity and multiculturalism, Minister Machakaire said Zimbabwe remains grounded on Ubuntu/Hunhu as a guiding philosophy to development.

He said the recent Cabinet resolution to adopt a Heritage-Based Education curriculum is part of the policy measures to cement African cultural values at a time when they are being threatened by Western influence, which is now even promoting same-sex marriages.

Minister Machakaire said just as President Mnangagwa has reiterated that only Zimbabweans can develop the country, and its positive image is also dependent on the citizens.

“Our President always says Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo, meaning that the West will develop the West, Russia will be developed by Russians, and Zimbabwe will be developed by Zimbabweans.

“There is no one who will come and talk good about your country if you don’t talk good about your country. Zimbabweans should talk good about Zimbabweans, it must be loved by Zimbabweans. We must love our motherland. If you don’t love your country who is going to love it? Stay in your land and develop it,” said Minister Machakaire.

He said it was important for the Government to expose youths to global platforms so that they can learn from the developed countries. Some of the youths who are in Sochi are drawn from manufacturing, agriculture, governance, and media among other sectors.

“For them, it’s critical so that they understand what is happening in Russia in terms of skills development, infrastructure development, and so forth. On the same note, we as Zimbabweans have a relationship with Russia whereby we also want to appreciate what Russia is doing for Zimbabwe. We want to have exchange programmes between Zimbabwe and Russia,” said the minister.

Zimbabwean youths can learn from innovations done by the Russian youths and adopt what fits within the Zimbabwean context, he added.

Zanu-PF Youth League secretary-general Cde Tendai Chiwetu said the festival was an eye opener on how Russians live and conduct business.

“A lot had been learned on issues to do with governance. We have seen that there is patriotism among the Russian people, there is more voluntary work and they are happy to be part of it and this is what we will take home to encourage our citizens,” he said.

“We also are seeing that the Russians are marketing their country, showcasing what they can do in terms of infrastructure development, engineering, business and ecological aspects.”

Zimbabwe Young Farmers Trust president Mr Josephat Tanga said as the world is grappling with climate change, which threatens food security, it was important to learn from developed countries and how they navigate the global challenge.

“Russia is highly advanced technologically and we need to learn from it, especially as we also want to leapfrog the country’s development. As young farmers, our major concern is how we can be highly productive in the agricultural sector through even adopting technology.

“So, participation here has given us the kind of exposure, which if properly implemented will see us complementing the Government in ensuring that the country is food secure,” said Mr Tanga.

