Zimbabwe writes HIV and Aids success story

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

Independence in 1980 ushered in a robust health care approach, which was primarily designed to address the inequalities between the previously marginalised black people and whites.

Government inherited a crooked, century-old health care system, which favoured whites as evidenced by the disparities in the provision of healthcare facilities.

Government, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care partnered with private stakeholders after Independence to bring together resources to create a vibrant economic base ideal for the provision of healthcare services for all citizens.

When the deadly HIV and Aids first made headlines globally in the 1980s for wiping away communities leaving thousands orphaned, Zimbabwe was not spared.

Through various interventions by Government, Zimbabwe managed to turn the pandemic’s trajectory into a success story notwithstanding the economic sanctions.

Notable interventions by Government in the fight against HIV and Aids include the introduction of the Aids Levy in 1999 to finance HIV and Aids activities. Revenue from the National HIV and Aids Levy (3 percent of all taxable income) goes into the National Aids Trust Fund, which is managed by the National Aids Council (Nac).

Zimbabwe has made significant strides in expanding access to HIV testing and treatment, including prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT), and lowering HIV prevalence.

Aids mortality significantly declined by 71,9 percent from 488 in 2010 to 137 in 2020 per 100 000.

The country also met one of the Millennium Development Goals by reducing the prevalence from over 15 percent to 11,9 percent.

In 2017, Government in partnership with Unicef also came up with a programme to ensure that 80 percent of pregnant women, new-born, children and adolescents have equitable access to cost-effective and quality health interventions and practice.