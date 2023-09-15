Zimbabwean artistes nominated for AEAUSA

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN talent is set to shine in distant shores as a hosts of creative personnel were nominated in diverse categories for the 9th Annual African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA).

The awards are scheduled to take place on November 11, at the iconic Newark Symphony Hall, New Jersey, America.

The awards, launched in 2015, aim to support, celebrate, promote, and uplift the achievements of African and Caribbean media personnel.

Such a feat will see Winky D drawing battle lines with some of the finest dancehall/reggae artistes, Buju Banton, Patoranking, Stone Bwoy, and Shenseea under the, “Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste” category.

Winky D is not an isolated figure in the awards that seeks to celebrate diverse African personnel and brands thriving in their respective fields.

Flanking the Gafa are singer Gemma Griffiths, Econet boss Strive Masiyiwa, Mambo Dhuterere, Minister Mahendere, Janet Manyowa, and tabloid Zimcelebs Official who are set to vie for coveted gongs in the 50 category-award ceremony.

For the Most Influential African category, telecommunications juggernaut Strive Masiyiwa will be pitted against outspoken South African politician Julius Malema, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, and Aliko Dangote among other African personnel.

Zimbabwean trio, Minister Mahendere, Janet Manyowa, and Mambo Dhuterere are set to battle for the Best Gospel Artiste gong with fellow continental praise and worship singers Mercy Chinwo, Frank Edwards, Prosper Ochimama and other singers.

The “Best Digital News Platform” category will see online tabloid, Zimcelebs Official representing the country against BBC News Africa, Ghana Web, African News and other digital news outlets in Africa. – @MbuleloMpofu