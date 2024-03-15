ZimParks dispel rumours of lone lion in Masvingo City

THE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has dispelled reports of a lone lion having strayed in the precincts of Masvingo City and assured residents in the country’s oldest town that they were safe.

Masvingo City today woke up to news that council workers had spotted a lion on the eastern fringes of the city, sparking panic among residents.

Ward 10 Councillor Sengerai Manyanga even added fuel to the rumours after he circulated a message on social media warning residents about the presence of the cat on the city’s outskirts.

However, ZimParks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo told The Herald Online that there was no lion and assured residents of their safety.

”We dispatched a team of rangers to Masvingo City after reports that council employees had spotted a lion but they did not find anything or even trace that there was a lion. The council employee who allegedly saw the lion even failed to show us where he had seen the lion. It was just a hoax,” he said.

”Our message to Masvingo City residents is that they are safe and must conduct their business as usual. Our teams have combed the area and there is no evidence of a lion having been there.”

Mr Farawo, however, urged members of the public to promptly report the presence of wild animals in the areas, especially dangerous predators such as lions. Masvingo City is surrounded by wildlife habitats with Kyle Recreational Park to the east,while Mushandike Game Park is to the west.