Zimra implements electronic single window project

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) plans to launch the first implementation stage of Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window (ZESW) in September, a concept introduced last year as part of measures to enhance efficient clearance of traffic and trade facilitation at the country’s ports of entry.

The project is in its second year.

The first phase saw an intensive mapping exercise and integration of all key processes on the Single Window platform.

A single window is a facility that allows parties involved in the trade and transport to lodge standardised information and documents with a single entry point to fulfil all import, export and transit-related regulatory requirements.

The implementation of the electronic single window platform is in line with Zimbabwe’s efforts to comply with requirements of trade facilitation and trade agreement to which the country is a signatory.

Among others, Zimbabwe has bilateral trade agreements with Namibia, Botswana, and South Africa.

Upon successful implementation of the single window platform in Zimbabwe, it is hoped that the benefits to be derived include faster movement of goods through ports of entry, easy access to information, online access to information, enhanced collection of fees, duties and penalties, reduction in corruption and illegal trade activities as well as enhanced transparency and accountability.

In an update, the revenue collector said under the Single Window initiative, Zimra as the lead agency, has the role to ensure the coordination and harmonisation of clearance processes at the country’s ports of entry.

“The project is in its second year and its first stage of implementation is set to be launched by the end of September 2023. The first phase saw an intensive mapping exercise and integration of all key processes on the Single Window platform.

“Once the initiative is commissioned, clients and stakeholders will not be moving from one agency to another as all the regulatory and transitory services, processes and payments will be done online through a single platform, thus faster, better and transparent.”

Zimra said major benefits of the Single Window will be compliance among agencies, more efficient and productive use of resources, enhanced collection of fees, duties and penalties; streamlined and automated compliance to transitory, legislative and regulatory requirements and most importantly predictability, convenience and efficiency to all actors involved in cross border trade.”

Zimbabwe provides the gateway to Africa through the north and south corridor hence efficient trade facilitation at the country’s ports of entry is key for the region’s rapid economic growth.

The ZESW initiative is also in tandem with the Government’s economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1, which emphasises on use of ICTs.

The ZESW rides on a robust digital platform and Zimra is already activating its system in readiness for the integration and data processing from other agencies.

The country’s ports of entry are manned by various Government departments and agencies that have a critical legislative role in the trade facilitation matrix.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is supporting the ZESW project as part of the harmonisation of the customs service delivery initiative.

Other countries that have successfully implemented the single window concept include Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and Jamaica.