Zinwa hikes water tariffs

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has increased tariffs for both domestic and commercial consumers due to the rising costs of consumables.

In a statement, the water parastatal said the new tariffs took effect on December 1.

“The Zinwa would like to advise its valued clients and stakeholders that it has, with effect from December 1, 2022, revised tariffs for both raw and treated water. The tariff review is in response to the recent rise in the cost of key water provision inputs such as fuel, electricity, water treatment chemicals and spares as well as the need for Zinwa to sustainably deliver service,” reads the statement.

“For treated water, the new tariff applies to clients on both the prepaid and post-paid metering system. Since water is billed in arrears, clients on the post-paid system should expect the new tariff on their December bills, which will be out in January 2023 while on the prepaid system, the tariffs take immediate effect.”

Zinwa said the desire to strike a balance between sustainable service delivery and the affordability of the resource influenced the decision to effect the new tariff schedule.