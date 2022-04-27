ZITF excites Jah Master

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL artiste Jah Master who is in Bulawayo for the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) says he is excited to be back in the city.

The Hello Mwari singer was spotted interacting with fans at the Diagnosis & Sensors stand. Jah Master is the brand ambassador for the automotive company.

“It’s always a pleasure to be back in Bulawayo, especially as a brand ambassador for Diagnosis & Sensors. I always cherish interacting with my fans. ZITF has been a good opportunity to link up with fans,” Jah Master said.

The artiste said he will perform in the city soon. – @eMKlass_49