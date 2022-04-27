Breaking News
VP Chiwenga officially opens ZITF ...

VP Chiwenga officially opens ZITF ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

ZITF excites Jah Master

27 Apr, 2022 - 16:04 0 Views
0 Comments
ZITF excites Jah Master Jah Master at ZITF

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL artiste Jah Master who is in Bulawayo for the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) says he is excited to be back in the city.

The Hello Mwari singer was spotted interacting with fans at the Diagnosis & Sensors stand. Jah Master is the brand ambassador for the automotive company.

“It’s always a pleasure to be back in Bulawayo, especially as a brand ambassador for Diagnosis & Sensors. I always cherish interacting with my fans. ZITF has been a good opportunity to link up with fans,” Jah Master said.

The artiste said he will perform in the city soon. – @eMKlass_49

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting