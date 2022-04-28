ZITF exhibition inspires award winning farmer to work harder

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

MS Elizabeth Ndlovu (58) from Umguza in Matabeleland North Province is a first-time exhibitor at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), but she is already an award winner.

She is farming under the Government sponsored Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme and is exhibiting seven types of her maize produce.

“I brought seven types of maize for exhibition and I have four prizes, first prize, second, third and fourth in different categories.

“I’m so happy about this and trust me next year I’ll work harder than this time around and I have confidence that I will earn more prizes, and we shall not starve at my home,” said Ms Ndlovu.

She told Chronicle that the exhibition has proved to be beneficial as it empowers farmers to continue working hard.

“Exhibiting here at ZITF encourages us to continue going forward with farming. I have realised that when we listen to our agriculture extension officers, we can really make it. The lessons we are getting even during this ZITF period shall help us. No starvation in our homes after this,” said Ms Ndlovu.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Produce Hall committee member Mrs Irene Mundembe said there were 1 600 exhibiting farmers at the produce market.

The produce market exhibitions did not start on Tuesday like the rest, but started last week on Wednesday to enable judges to do a thorough and fair job.

Mrs Mundembe explained the criteria used for judging and awarding prizes to the farmers based on the performance of their products.

“We started off by staging on April 20, whereby all exhibitors will be coming in with their products for two days. We staged them from day one and day two, then judges came and started judging in the following two days. When judging they were looking at things such as dryness, diseases, pest infections and the uniformity of grains.

“After judging we came up with winners where we will be having prizes for each category, we give five prizes per category, then if the exhibits are less, we just give three prizes,” she said.

She said they had judges from different ministries and parastatals related with agriculture, with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, and the Matopo Agricultural Research team taking the lead.

Mrs Mundembe said despite others failing to win prizes which will be awarded on Saturday, no one will go home empty handed. All exhibitors are set to receive seed bags.

“We actually have consolation prizes which we give all exhibitors who participated. We give them seed bags which have been donated by various seed houses. Each person goes back home with something to use for the following year,” she said.

Mrs Mundembe said exhibitors are attending farming lessons during the ZITF, and they will get comments on their exhibits in order for them to correct their mistakes next time.

She said they have not yet compiled results yet, but they have some farmers who are excelling in all classes, and they will be rewarded as overall winners on Saturday.

Ms Ottilia Ncube from Nkayi in Matabeleland North province is also a first-time exhibitor.

She did not scoop any prize, but hailed the agriculture ministry for the initiative.

“I had exhibited eight products, three types of maize and two types of millet, and I got no prize, zero, nothing. I think it is because I was farming using my own knowledge that is why my produce was not that appealing to the judges.

“Since I have been attending the farming lessons, I have seen my mistakes which I will rectify and come back with a bang next year,” she said.

Mrs Sinikiwe Sibanda from Tsholotsho started exhibiting in 2017.

“Ever since I started exhibiting at ZITF I have been winning some prizes and they continue encouraging me to do more and more of farming. This time I had exhibited 20 products, and I only got six prizes, first prize for one maize type, second and third prizes for other types, as well as two first prizes for two of my millet types.

“I feel a little bit of happiness because it’s something, but I have failed. As an individual I had set a target for myself that I have to earn more prizes as usual, but I failed to reach my target,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda said failing to reach her goal this time around will not stop her from going ahead with exhibiting as she will continue and rectify all her mistakes.